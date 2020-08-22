Prince Adewale Adebisi Adegboyega, born February 14, known by his stage name Adewale Spyce, but popularly called Spyce, is a Nigerian Afro /hip-hop recording artist, songwriter and actor who does a lot of afro-junk fusion of Afro-soul and dance-hall who is signed to BABS ATKINS ENTERTAINMENT an INTERNATIONAL music label, He hails from Ogun state but was born in Lagos Nigeria to a family of four.

Adewale Spyce is ready to storm the Nigerian music industry and beyond with great hits and diversified style of making his own sound by listening to few of his mentors like the African Giant Burna Boy, The legendary Damien Marley, Chronixx, Passenger, Late Chief Dr. Sikiru Ayinde Barrister and Kwam 1. His versatility makes it easy to choose from other genres and integrate it to his unique style of music coupled with hard work.

He’s set to storm the world’s stages with his EP “Titled” THE STRAY BULLETS. This EP is a combination of different styles infused with creativity to put words to bed. The EP STRAY BULLETS includes classic songs like; “Something must kill a man, Gum Body, Savage love and so on …

He’s about to blow your mind with his melodious songs and it is going to be an amazing ride…..sit back,relax and get swoon on his amazing tunes!!!! Look out for the next big thing, your fast rising star boy, Adewale Spyce !!!

