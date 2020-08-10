Mumu Nigerians! – Charly Boy Says As He Calls Out Youths For Choosing BBNaija Over National Issues

Veteran musician and activist, Charly Boy, has chastised Nigerian youths who follow the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

In a series of tweets, Charly Boy said that when it come to voting, youths are more eager to cast BBNaija votes as opposed to being a part of national elections.

The entertainer added that despite the disturbing trend, Nigerians will still conveniently go to bed at night and hope to wake up to a country that they never created.

“Total number of votes cast Big Brother Nigeria 2019 = 170 million.

— Total number of votes cast General election 2019 = 27 million.

Imagine in all of these is that we still go to bed, have a good sleep and wake up with the hope to meet a Nigeria we didn’t create. Mumu Nigerians!”, one of his tweets read.

