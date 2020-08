Mr. Eazi and King Promise serve the visuals for ‘Baby I’m Jealous’

Mr. Eazi and Ghanaian highlife star, King Promise take viewers inside the creative process and the mundanity of daily life in the COVID-19 era with this candid video for ‘One Day You Will Understand’ EP standout, ‘Baby I’m Jealous.’

The record was produced by skilled Ghanaian beatsmith, Guiltybeatz, and the video was directed by Mr. Eazi.

