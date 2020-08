Popular Nollywood Actress, Onyii Alex has advised young women to focus on their careers and hobbies.

She explained that friends and men will either betray or confuse women, therefore they are better off focusing on themselves.

She wrote: “I’m a young girl but my advice to girls younger than me is your career/hobbies first. Friends will betray you, men will confuse you, focus on you, develop yourself.

“Protect your energy, know your power, harness your power and watch yourself bloom.”