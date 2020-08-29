Men Cheat More Than Women In Relationships – Actress, Ebun Hodo

Budding actress and fashion entrepreneur, Ebun Hodo, believes that men cheat more than women in relationships. According to her, it is in the nature of men to cheat.

In a chat with Saturday Beats, Hodo said, “Men cheat more than women. Men cheat more because, in our society, we believe it’s in their nature to cheat. So, even when they cheat, no one is surprised; it is not alarming.”

Asked if she liked the attention she usually got from men because of her busty nature, she said, “It makes me feel bad because I know who I am and what I have. At the same time, we live in an era where boobs and bums are the latest trend, so I cherish my boobs.”

Hodo added that she was not after material possessions and money in a relationship, saying, “I am not after money. I just want to be comfortable. I am not really after a rich guy. I can work and together, we can make a great family and make good money.”