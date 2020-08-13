Marriage Is The The Biggest Scam In Nigeria, EFCC Has To Arrest Married People – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has said that she has never been married and will never be.

Kemi took to her Twitter account to advise ladies to open their eyes and remain single.

According to her, marriage is the biggest scam in Nigeria and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has to arrest married people before Yahoo boys.

“Open your eyes! Stay single!

Never been married, never will. I said this at 27yo. 30 yrs later my classmates are DIVORCED or on 4th husband like Joy Nunieh 😲 Many married men kill wives too, frequent Prostitutes, side chick. Dump that marriage culture, buy a sex toy and LIVE.” she wrote.