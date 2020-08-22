“Marriage Is Not Ordained By God” – Kemi Olunloyo

Popular investigative journalist and controversial social media personality, Kemi Olunloyo has stated that marriage was never ordained by God.

According to the controversial journalist who has been trending on Twitter, there won’t be divorce in marriages if it was actually ordained by God to happen.

In a recent post, she also opined that people should forget about getting married, adding that marriage is only a scam in Nigeria and nothing more than that.

Kemi Olunloyo has three children for three different men and has never been married before, and she doesn’t hesitate to mention this whenever she talks about marriage.