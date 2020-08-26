“Make Your Woman Happy And See How Much Respect You’d Get In Return” -Damilola Adegbite Advice Men

Nollywood Actress, Damilola Adegbite has a word of advise for Nigerian men.

According to her, when a woman is treated the right way, they would be amazed at how they would love, submit, respect, honour and appreciate them.

Damilola believes women are not complicated if treated the right way.

She Wrote;

“Many men think women are complicated. Make your woman happy. Make her feel special as much as you can. Treat her right. Listen to her. When you do, you’ll be amazed at how much respect, honor and submission you’ll get in return”