“Make Pidgin Nigeria’s Official Language, It’s Still English” – Singer, Brymo Tells FG

Popular Nigerian singer, Brymo Olawale has called on the Federal Government to make Pidgin English Nigeria’s official language.

The renowned singer made this call on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

According to Brymo, Pidgin is still English, only that it has some lingua variations with a mixture of local dialects.

For the talented musical artiste, a language spoken in almost every state of the federation would do well as the nation’s “first language” as he called it.

Taking to his official Twitter page, Brymo wrote; “Make pidgin Nigeria first language… It’s still English, only it has bits of local lingua – it is spoken in maybe every state in the country… E go mad when Presido come Tv greet say “una good afternoon my fellow country people”…. shiiiiiit!!!”