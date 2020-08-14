Lyta joins Marlian Music, debuts with ‘Hold Me Down’

Days after joining Marlian Music, headed by controversial artist Naira Marley, Lyta pushes forward as he releases a new record dubbed, ‘Hold Me Down.’

Nigerian budding singer and songwriter, Lyta releases a brand new single entitled ‘Hold Me Down‘ and it was complemented with a befitting music video.

The young singer who has been working under the radar for quite a while now comes, through with something special to quench this long wait.

“Hold Me Down (Omo Gidi)” was produced by Quebeats and is set to take over your playlist in no time. The video was shot and directed by WG Films.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.