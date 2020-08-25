Listen to ‘Owo Ni Koko’ by Larry Gaaga feat. Umu Obiligbo

Gaaga Muzik head honcho, Larry Gaaga has been putting in a lot of work to serve us good music, and now, the result is here. I’m glad to announce that he has released his highly anticipated singles, complimented with befitting visuals.

Larry Gaaga releases two new singles, “Owo Ni Koko” featuring highlife duo, Umu Obiligbo, and “Slow Burner” featuring Afro-pop wonder kid, Joeboy.

These new joints serve as Gaaga‘s second and third official output for the year, following the release of M.I Abaga and Efya-assisted “Hold On.”

Production credit goes to highly talented beatsmith, Richie Tunez.

Check out ‘Owo Ni Koko‘ below and let us know what you think.