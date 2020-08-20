Listen to Fireboy DML’s sophomore album, “Apollo”

The eyes of many, Fireboy does no wrong, and that’s understandable because the lad never stops serving quality music. The highly anticipated “Apollo” album is out now on all major streaming platforms, get at it!

YBNL Entertainment wonder kid, Fireboy DML has released his highly anticipated album entitled “Apollo,” a follow-up to the critically acclaimed “Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps.”

The singer who broke out with his “Jealous” song, off the YBNL Mafia album, has made giant strides over the past years with many massive singles to his name.

The album houses 17 tracks, including collabos with Olamide, Wande Coal, and American rapper, D Smoke. Most of the tracks were produced by Pheelz, others were produced by IamBeatz, P.Prime, and Type A.

