Listen To Cuppy’s Debut Album, “Original Copy”

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy or Cuppy for short has just released her much-awaited debut album titled “Original Copy”. She has come a long way to deliver what seems to be a product of hard work and impressive personal development gathered through 3 hard years.

Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy now known as Cuppy has released her highly anticipated album titled “Original Copy”. This comes after the release of 2 singles off the project, “Karma” featuring Stonebwoy and “Jollof On The Jet” featuring Rayvanny and Mavin Youngster, Rema.

Cuppy’s first venture into music-making came back in 2017 when she hooked up with Tekno for Greenlight and has since navigated the industry carefully learning the ropes. Her current catalog consist of songs with Ghanaian superstar Sarkodie, L.A.X, Ceeza, Shatdee, Skuki, and Street Pop Star Zlatan.

Original Copy is 30 minutes long and packed with 11 solid songs with the 12th being an interlude. The album features the likes of legendary Juju musician Sir Shina Peters, Julian Marley, Fireboy DML, Darkoo, Stonebwoy, Teni, Nonso Amadi, Ycee, and Ms. Banks. Yes, it’s that packed with quality.

Original Copy is out now on all Digital stores and off-course you can listen via the embeds below.