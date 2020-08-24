Lagos Health Commissioner, Akin Abayomi Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Lagos State commissioner of health, Professor Akin Abayomi has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was confirmed by the senior special assistant on new media to the Lagos State governor, Mr Jubril Aremu Gawat.

He took to his Twitter handle @Mr_JAGss and wrote:

FLASH: The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, @ProfAkinAbayomi has tested POSITIVE to the Corona Virus … he is doing well no symptoms .. will begin 14 days self-isolation & home care immediately… continues to discharge his duty as Deputy Incident Commander.

