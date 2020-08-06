Lagos Church Begs Unemployed Nigerians To Apply For Prayer Warrior Vacancies, Salary Above N30k (Photo)

A yet-to-be identified church has called on unemployed Nigerians to apply for the post of prayer warrior in its organisation.

The church made the advert public using a poster that has now circulated on social media.

Many Nigerian churches are known to have people whose primary work is to pray for the church and its members. These people are popularly known as prayer warriors.

However, they are oftentimes members of the churches and not sourced outside.

The unnamed church located in the Aguda area of Lagos state, promised to pay the prayer warriors from above N30,000. The poster reads that successful applicants would be expected to pray from 7:30 in the morning to 4:00 in the evening.

Interested applicants have been encouraged to call the numbers in the poster and also send in their applications.

See the poster below: