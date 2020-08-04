Ladipoe drops artistic visuals for ‘Lemme Know’ remix featuring Teni

Ladipoe is having a quite impressive year, although he’s got one of the hottest songs of 2020 so far, he doesn’t display any sign of slowing down as he releases a new video.

Mavin Records’ gifted rapper, Ladipoe has released the official music video of his latest record “Lemme Know” the remix, featuring the one take godherself, Teni.

The previous version of the song was released in 2019 and it got some decent buzz. His arrangement and choice of words keep showing he is the best rapper with the chance of winning a Grammy as he always claims.

The record and visual are in-house produced, Ozedukus and Mavins Films handled ’em respectively.

Check out the video below and share your thoughts.