Krizbeatz teams up with Tekno on ‘Toe Toe’

After the release of his critically acclaimed “African Time” album, Krizbeatzcomes through with a brand new single entitled, “Toe Toe.”

The self-produced tune features Cartel Music boss, Tekno who added his regular spice. The lyrics may be vulgar but this is something you definitely want to listen to.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.