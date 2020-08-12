Kelvin Boj unlocks the video for ‘Whip It Up’ featuring Gucci Mane

Prolific producer cum music artiste, Kelvin Boj recently dropped a carefully crafted blend of Afrobeats and Hip-Hop album titled ‘Man On A Mission‘ and one of the major collaboration off the album ‘Whip It Up‘ featuring American Hip-Hop act ‘Gucci Mane‘ now has a video.

‘Whip It Up‘ featuring Gucci Mane is the second track off the album and a follow up the album’s first single ‘Looku Looku‘. The video was created by the highly creative Pixel Graphx.

