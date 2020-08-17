Kellylivinglarge Releases New Single Titled “Mood” Which He Features Jardii

Kellylivinglarge is out with his second official single which he titled “Mood”. The song serves as a follow up to his previously released single titled “Big Dawg Status” featuring Capt.Dyse.

On this new single, The fast-rising singer sings cautiously on a slow-mo vibe. “Mood” by Kelly features Jaydii.

DOWNLOAD: Kellylivinglarge - MOOD ft. Jardii (3.3 MiB, 8 hits)

About: Kellylivinglarge

Kelani Fawaz popularly known as kellylivinglarge is of mixed nationality, born on 15th January 1998. He is a Nigerian Rapper, singer, songwriter, performer, and recording artist.

He is currently signed to living large music group, grew up in Lagos Nigeria. He is now a record label owner.

KELLY started his music career at middle school when he started rapping with his colleagues & won several RAP competitions

In middle of 2020 KELLY dropped a street banger titled BIG DAWG STATUS, which is currently being accepted by music lovers & trap niggas judging from the feedback that has been coming in. KELLY is in the music industry for good and he intends to reach the top and stay there for as long as possible.