Kate Henshaw Opens Up On Celebrities Collecting Money To Say COVID-19 Is Real

Actress Kate Henshaw has reacted after a fan claimed that some celebrities are collecting money to say that coronavirus is real.

The actress reacted after she announced that she had taken a COVID-19 test, only for a fan to come and make the statement.

“Just took my Covid test. Mehn its uncomfortable make I no lie. I was already in tears cos this @NseIkpeEtim told me it was painful. The lady was nice & gentle sha. Told me 2 take a deep breath while she stuck the swab stick deep inside my nose and take a deep breath”, she tweeted.

The fan claimed that celebrities who say COVID-19 is real have been paid to propagate such.

Responding to the claim, Kate Henshaw said: “Some1 now commented on my IG saying” all these celebrities that have been paid to say there is Covid, God will judge you ” If I land am better curse now shay they will say Kate has started again inside blogs. I just blocked the person and moved on. COVID IS REAL!!”.