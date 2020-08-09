JusticeForKiddwaya Trends On Twitter After He Was Defamed By BBNaija Organizers

Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya was recently defamed by Big Brother Naija organizers after the saturday night party.

The party saw some housemates who had so much to drink, get intoxicated into a state of physical and mental instability.

One of the housemates who was in a messy condition after getting drunk is Kiddwaya’s love interest, Erica.

Erica got drunk at the party which made her want to kiss Laycon, but Laycon who knew she was acting under the influence of alcholol, rejected the kiss.

She begged Laycon to keep her off Kiddwaya so Kiddwaya won’t take advantage of her. This made African magic describe Kiddwaya as a “flirt” who wanted to take advantage of Erica.

Fans took to their various Twitter handles to call out Africa magic for painting Kiddwaya in a bad light and to demand justice for him.