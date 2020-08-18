Jubilation As Nollywood Actor Welcomes Baby Girl After 9 Years of Marriage (Photo)

Nigerian actor Sunkanmi Omobolanle and his wife, Bimbo are happy now after welcoming a baby girl, Aderinsola.

It was gathered that the couple welcomed their baby after 9 years of marriage.

Sharing a video of their few days old beautiful baby girl, actor Sunkanmi Omobolanle wrote: ”ADERINSOLA .. you are blessing to your generation …. you are and always ll be a source of joy to all around you. Grow in wisdom and understanding my …..Sudden death will never be your portion … Welcome ADERINSOLA”

Congratulatory messages have since filled their timelines.

Actor Funsho Adeolu wrote “Wow glory be to God Enitan has arrived oo”

Madam Saje wrote “Alihamudulilahi Alihamudulilahi Alihamudulilahi Baba Dada Oseeeee”

Actress Omoborty wrote “Wow Halleluyah…congratulations my beautiful couple”

Omo Alausa wrote “Mo ba yin Yo Oluwaseun , Welcome Aderinsola the God Lord would wrap you in His arms of Grace and make you a joy to many generations Amen”

See his post below: