John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Expecting Their 3rd Child

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with her third child.

On Thursday, the model, 34, and her musician husband John Legend, 41, announced the exciting news in John’s latest music video.

In the footage for his new hit Wild the genetically-blessed pair were shown in a convertible car and hanging out on the beach and as the clip came to an end the beauty unveiled her adorable growing belly.

John could be seen placing his hand’s around his wife and cradling her stomach in the gorgeous reveal.

After the clip went live a number of fans took to Twitter to share their happiness at the baby news.

The couple who got married in 2013 are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles.