JAMB Considers New Date For Commencement of 2020/2021 Admissions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has stated that a new date is being considered for the commencement of the 2020 admission process. This was contained in a statement by the spokesperson of the board, Fabian Benjamin

According to him, JAMB will be meeting all heads of tertiary institutions on August 10 to discuss the possibility of shifting the commencement of admissions to a date that would better accommodate the ‘vagaries of the COVID-19 Pandemic.’

He explained that JAMB as an organization whose mantra is equity and fairness desires that every prospective candidate be given equal opportunity to compete with his/her peers for the available openings which is the reason JAMB will be meeting with all the institutions with a view to amending the earlier and mutually-agreed date for the conduct of Post-UTME screening and other processes.

He said the board will be looking at the possibility of ensuring that institutions either delay or prolong their screening exercises to accommodate candidates who will be taking the 2020 O’level Examinations to be conducted by WAEC, NECO, NABTEB and other entrance examination into tertiary institutions.