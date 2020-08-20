Jahblend Tackles Bad Government On New Single – Embargo

Incubation factory entertainment recording artist, Jahblend is set to release his second single this year titled Embargo. A few months ago the reggae/dancehall rising star debuted his first single Black On Black which sensitizes the populace on the injustice of the police.

Jahblend takes the conscious route with his new single Embargo produced by Horsh he tackles the illegitimate and corrupt dealings of the government who continuously promise and consistently fail to keep their promises.

Embargo addresses the shortcomings and corrupt practices of the government, Jahblend continues to sensitize the people with conscious thought-provoking songs, first Black On Black and now Embargo.

Jahblend is using his music as a weapon; his music is a reflection of the environment we find ourselves in.

EMBARGO DOWNLOAD LINK; EMBARGO

● FACEBOOK: JAHBLEND

● TWITTER: JAHBLEND

● INSTAGRAM: JAHBLEND

● WEBSITE : JAHBLEND

● YOUTUBE : JAHBLEND

For bookings and interviews contact management@360incfac.com.