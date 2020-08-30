Iyabo Lawani’s Son Ebisan; Dumps Masters Degree For Entertainment

Fast rising actor and face on the big screen Ebisan Arayi who is a second child of Iyabo Lawani has ditched his masters degree to pursue entertainment fully.

The son of the former maggi family menu host, and veteran Nigerian movie actress who finished his second degree in Cyprus international university said his passion is in entertainment hence he prefers to keep pushing till he gets to the top than working for anyone adding that his masters was in communications and media strategy which would come in handy in his preferred profession. On how his mother’s name and works has helped him secure jobs, Ebisan said the only thing it has brought him is pressure to do more as his mother was the best during her prime time hence he cannot do less and against what people taught, his mother didn’t influence his choice of choosing entertainment.

The funny, energetic and playful thespian who is his mother’s look alike broke into the industry in 2008 as a commercial model and he has ever since been on major productions like MTVshuga, 10 gigs with Rok studio, 2 Mnet production and few tv commercials, like Mtn TVC, Dr browns diapers, Gotv, tiger beer, and a few others.

Asides from being an entertainment personality, Ebisan is a PR, advertising and media strategist; a role that has made him occupy a seat in major companies’ creative team.

Ladies and gentlemen, allow us to reintroduce to you Ebisan aka Ebilo.