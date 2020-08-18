“It’s Ridiculous To Think I Was Acting” – NDDC Boss, Pondei Finally Speaks Up On Fainting Incident

Daniel Pondei,The acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC has finally opened up after he fainted at the National Assembly few weeks back.

Pondei fainted while Fielding questions from a Senate committee on the misappropriation of the budget of the NDDC, leading to mixed reactions on social media.

He was however revived after scores of NDDC officials including Dr Cairo Ojuogboh seated close to him promptly came his rescue.

Pondei was however ferried out of the venue of the investigative hearing chaired by the chairman of the House Committee on Niger Delta, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo at about 1.0 pm, The Guardian reports.

Before he fainted, Prof Daniel Pondei, was answering questions on the alleged misuse of funds in the NDDC.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Vanguard, Pondei spoke on the events surrounding the particular incident, as he reiterated that he wasn’t acting.

The acting managing director also expressed shocked that people thought he was acting when he fainted.

“I had an unexplained, unexpected health challenge. It is ridiculous to think that people believed I was acting. I would not pray for anyone to experience what I went through. I do not run from issues. I have put all that behind me”.

Speaking on the delay in passing the Commission’s 2019 Budget, he revealed:

“A minor typographical error was noticed and we asked for 10 minutes to amend the errors, but the presentation was stepped down. The National Assembly, NASS, has since gone on recess.”