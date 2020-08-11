“It’s Not Every P***y A Man Can Use For One Night Stand” – Harry Song Says

Popular Nigerian artist, Harry Song has recounted how his “sister” handled her boyfriend who has been trying to break up with her since 2013.

The singer said it’s not every “p****” that men can use for one night stand. He added that it’s women who make relationships work and they are the ones who decide when it’s over.

Using his sister as an example, he revealed that the man dating his sister has been trying to break up with her since 2013 but the moment he told her that he’s no longer interested, she got pregnant with his child and gave birth to twins.

He said she’s pregnant a second time and now calls the man “Daddy”.

Advising his followers, he wrote: “No be every p**** man fit take do one night stand… get sense.”

