It’s High Time Africans Realized That They Are Not Black – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

The founder of Loveworld Ministries, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has lashed out at Africans who call themselves black and the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a telecast to his members, Oyakhilome, stated that black means absence of colour and is not associated with any good thing.

He also wondered why Africans who rejected the negro and nigga tag will accept being black when they all mean the same thing.

Pastor Chris said it’s about time Africans tell themselves that they are not black;

“Maybe I should tell you something, those of you that say black lives matter, I feel sorry for you! Do you really believe you have a black life? Do you want me to read to you the meaning of black?

“Who called you black? Shouldn’t you have rejected that from the beginning? A contradiction, a bundle of contradiction. You refused negro and nigga… But that’s what black is. You took the English version.

“Negro means black. Do you know what black means… Have you ever seen black? Black means the absence of colour, absence of good, absence of light and absence of direction. These are the meaning of black. Black is not a colour but the absence of colour.. like you are sick, don’t you understand it?

“It’s about time Africans say to themselves we are not black. STOP ALL THIS BLACK LIVES MATTER! Let no one call you black because you are not black… The definition of black is not good and they are using it to destroy you…

“When you keep calling yourself black… You mean light is absent, colour is absent and you will never come to a place of light… You will be under… When God gives you a Prophetic instruction, it is important that you follow into the latter.”