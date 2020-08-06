It’s Better To Marry A Truthful Single Mom Than A Pretentious Single Lady That Has Done Many Abortions – Actress Opeyemi Aiyeola

Popular Yoruba actress and mother of two, Opeyemi Aiyeola, has shared her thoughts about marriage with a single mother and women who have gone through abortions.

According to the actress, it is better to marry a truthful single mom than a pretentious single lady that has done many abortions. She went further to describe women who have gone through the abortion process as “mother of graves”.

Opeyemi wrote;

“Better marry a truthful after 2 or 3 or more than marry a lady with 7 abortions pretending to be an angel yet she’s a mother of grave…..unknown”