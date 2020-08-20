“It Is Senseless For First-Class Graduates To Look For Jobs” – KWASU VC, Muhammed Akanbi

The Vice-chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU), Muhammed Akanbi has stated that it is senseless for a first-class graduate to search for a job after graduation.

Akanbi said this while advocating for undergraduates to pursue entrepreneurial skills while in school.

Speaking when he led the university’s management team on a visit to some selected government agencies in Abuja to mobilise support for the school, Akanbi said it is wrong for universities in the country to graduate first-class students with no job-enabling skills.

“Already, we encourage our students to engage in different entrepreneurship skills, acquire, hold and consider all certificates important. It does not make any sense if you are a first-class student and you are looking for a job. And I mean first-class in any programme,” he said.

“Our university is a university of community development and entrepreneurship. We have a centre which is being rejigged and rejuvenated. It is now called the Centre for Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurship because we don’t want to teach entrepreneurship just in theory.

We get our students involved in vocational things and technical aspects. You will see students engage in things like making face masks, face shields, hand sanitizers; some are into tailoring, some are into carpentry, some are into what I call mechanical automobile repair and things like that.” he said

A recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) states that 21.76 million Nigerians are currently unemployed.