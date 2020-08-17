Introducing UK Based Afro Caribbean Act, J. Carlyle

Platinum-selling producer, Mantra, who has produced for Future and Rihanna, has produced J. Carlyle‘s new single titled “Forever Girl,” pulling in vocals from Nigerian-born, Great Adamz; J. Carlyle says, “the Caribbean/Afrobeat sound made me think I needed to get Great Adamz, evidently, it’s worked out beautifully.”

Fresh off his video/single, “Man of Action,” which premiered over GRM Daily, surpassing 25,000 views and 50,000 digital streaming platform spins, J. Carlyle shows his fans he isn’t just a one-dimensional rapper with his new single, “Forever Girl,” causing a stir online; the stunning visuals show the pair performing in front of a set of dancers and finding

their “Forever Girl.”



J. Carlyle started writing songs at the age of 15, where he began his career off as a Grime MC; the artistes he looks up to vary and in his words, “as much as I love Vybz Kartel, I can appreciate all good much but Reggae, Dancehall, and R&B is where my heart is.”

Great Adamz says, “Afro-beats is a way of life and melody comes from local traditional elements mixed together with language and older sounds.”



The single, “Forever Girl,” was halfway done when Great Adamz got on board and took it in his own direction.

Getting to know more about J. Carlyle and Great Adamz, a Q&A session was arranged.

When did you first get into music? J Carlyle I’ve always loved music from a child, learning the dances and stuff but didn’t start writing myself until I was like 14/15, that’s when I started out as a Grime MC, but just grew my skills over the years, then I started teaching writing workshops for local youths. Great Adamz I got into music when I was 9 years old in the choir singing with my mother however, professionally, I started releasing music when I was 16 years old but I did stop for a while to go to the university which I finished and graduated from University of Northampton with a B.Sc in Human Resource.

What has influenced you and your music? J. Carlyle My parents and family; I grew up on MTV and old school dub as well. Lovers Rock, which led to understanding the different emotions behind different genres. Great Adamz Well, my biggest influence is the Nigerian culture; Afrobeats is a way of life and melody comes from local traditional elements mixed together with language and old sound so I have to say my biggest influence is the Nigerian culture and of course, my mother, as she was the first to introduce me to the African sound.

What was the inspiration behind “Forever Girl?” J. Carlyle As an artiste, my ethos is “making music that I like to listen to.” I heard the instrumental and was inspired straight away; it has a Caribbean/Afrobeat vibe, which also made me think that getting Great Adamz to feature would work – evidently, it’s worked out beautifully – I believe it’s a song for everyone to enjoy. Great Adamz When I heard the song, it was half way done already and it was very Bashment Jamaican; I didn’t want to bring in anything to it if it won’t be different or special so I decided to take a different direction and take the sound to West Africa – the inspiration was to create music that appreciates women with an African melody as well as a Caribbean melody too.

Who are your musical inspirations? J. Carlyle My musical inspiration is the world, whether it’s songs/quotes from conversations or watching/experiencing life; artistes I listen to or look up to vary – I love Vybz Kartel as much as I love System Of A Down – I can appreciate all good music as a work of art but Reggae/Dancehall and R&B is where the heart is. Great Adamz Lucky Dube and Grace Lori.

What can we expect from you in the future? J. Carlyle More music. Different genres. Collaborations with different artistes. I’m gonna leave a positive impact in the world. Great Adamz More music and a couple of new music videos from my EP titled “This Is ME,” which is out now on digital platforms.