Inter Miami Confirm Signing Of Blaise Matuidi On Free Transfer

Inter Miami have confirmed the signing of midfielder Blaise Matuidi following the Frenchman’s departure from Juventus.

Goal reported earlier this week that the 33-year-old had reached an agreement with the Serie A champions to end his contract early – with it having been due to expire in 2021 – and that was confirmed on Wednesday.

Matuidi has now joined the MLS franchise, owned by former England international David Beckham, on a free transfer.

He spent three seasons in Serie A after joining from Paris Saint-Germain, winning the Italian title each year and proving an important part of the Juventus squad throughout his time at the club.

In all, he made 133 appearances for Juve, also winning the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana as well as lifting the World Cup with France in 2018. During his time at the club, Paulo Dybala was the only player to make more appearances for Juventus.

Matuidi, who turned 33 in April, made 45 appearances for Juve in 2019-20 and the MLS side, who have lost all six of their league fixtures since joining the competition at the start of this season, will be hoping to have signed a midfielder still near the top of his game.