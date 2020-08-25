Instagram Big Boy, Cubana Chief Priest On The Run After Beating Woman Mercilessly in Owerri

Controversial celebrity bar man, Cubana Chief priest has reportedly escaped from being arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman in Owerri.

He is said to have gone into hiding.

According to blogger @Cutiejulz, the incident happened at a bar in Owerri.

Read post below:

“It’s going down!! Authentic and certified to sadly inform you that your favourite bar man assaulted a woman in Owerri Cubanna on Sunday. The matter don burst brains.

And guess what? Your favourite Barman and his bosses as I have been reliably informed are doing everything in their pocket to kill the matter. They are bribing the police and are still looking for ways to sort the woman so the matter don’t go public.

But as I enter Owerri on Sunday, boom, I grab the file to con share with una. apparently, Oga escaped in different vehicle when he got a hint that SARS officials were waiting outside Cubana to pick him up”



