INFINIX Sets New Trend; Rewards Four Lucky Winners With 1 Year Entertainment Allowance In The StormX Live Digital Raffle Draw

Who doesn’t like the sound of a three hundred and sixty thousand naira allowance? Well, I do, and so did the four lucky winners who won this prize on Thursday 30, July, 2020 in the Infinix Storm X live raffle draw.

In another ground breaking move, Infinix successfully conducted a one of a kind automated raffle draw that saw over ten loyal fans duly rewarded.

The Infinix StormX campaign is a brand initiative geared towards rewarding young and talented entertainers in Nigeria. The Infinix StormX campaign kicked-off on July 3rd with two different phases. For the first phase of the campaign, Infinix challenged its young and vibrant brand loyalists to put their creativity on display. A custom beat was created by the brand and fans were challenged to sing, dance or create any interesting content using the beat. After several breathtaking entries from participants, four outstanding individuals were selected and given special codes to contest in the online raffle draw.

In the second phase of the Storm X campaign, Infinix decided to reward fans who bought any of the devices from the Infinix HOT 9 and NOTE 7 series starting from the 3rd of July. Each customer was given a raffle ticket to compete in the raffle draw and stand a chance of winning the three hundred and sixty thousand naira grand prize.

To select the four grand winners from both phases, Infinix conducted the online raffle draw using a one-of-a-kind, automated raffle system and they did it all live on Instagram and Facebook. Three winners were selected from different regions including; Kano – Kaduna, Ibadan, Abuja and one lucky winner was selected from the four outstanding finalists who were selected from the online contest to join the live draw.

These four lucky individuals namely; Olanotiti Lawal, Onuapor Osilama, Blessing Tonga, and Angel will receive thirty thousand naira worth of monthly allowance for a one year period, amounting to three hundred and sixty thousand naira.

Eleven other participants won consolatory prizes including refrigerators, home theaters, and microwaves.

To catch a glimpse of the repeat of the raffle draw you can visit Infinix’s official social media pages @Infinixnigeria.

To extend the reward to more fans, Infinix has decided to keep the campaign running till the 10th of August, 2020. To be among the lucky winners, you can join the online challenge. To do that all you need to do is;

Download the Infinix custom beat. https://staysafewithinfinix.com/x/infinixstormx.mp3

Create a video with you dancing or singing to the beat.

Post on social media with the hashtag #Stormx #UnlimitedFunHot9

Tag @Infinixnigeria

You can also buy any of the Infinix HOT 9 series or NOTE 7 series at any authorized retail store to enter for the offline raffle draw.

Infinix has continued to show its stanch devotion towards empowering its fans and inspiring them to be creative. Nigerians can be sure to expect more of these highly rewarding campaigns in the near future.

For more information about the brand and this ongoing activity, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or visit the brands official website at http://www.infinixmobility.com/ng.