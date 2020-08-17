I’m Tired Of Men Calling Women ‘Gold Diggers’ — Reality Star, Uriel Oputa

2017 BBNaija housemate Uriel Oputa has expressed displeasure on men who call women gold diggers, especially when the women want a man that is doing okay.

She stated that both men and women must bring something to the table if they want to be together.

She wrote;

“I’m tired of men calling women Gold diggers when they say they want a man who is okay. This goes to both men and women. Bring something to the plate. I love my mother but i don’t ever want to struggle like she did. I am not interested in marrying a billionaire…but if you are kay na. Just work man. work, stop making girls feel like crap for wanting more..”



