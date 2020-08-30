“I’m Sad, I’ve Been Really Down” – #BBNaija’s Alex Cries Out On Social Media

Former big brother Naija housemate, Asogwa Alexandra popularly known as Alex, has cried out on social media.

According to the ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, she is sad but the reason for this isn’t clear and whatever it is, is refusing her to breathe. Sharing a no-makeup photo on her Instagram, Alex wrote;

“‘I’M SAD.

.

Whatever it is, it’s sitting comfortably on my chest, refusing to let me breathe.

.

Scared of hurting others so holding back on wearing my emotions on my sleeves but how will it feel lighter when it’s carried alone ?

.

It’s harder to express when I know a lot of people draw strength from me but then , am I not human ? Oh yes I am.

.

It’s worse when the reason for this down moment isn’t clear. I’ve been really down since yesterday but it’s worse today. I’ve been fighting it but then, the easiest way to express myself is through writing. Would I cry on a normal day ? yes I would but I’ve found it so hard to cry whatever it is out. I’ve been searching my soul, I have no reason personally to be sad but I am. Do you have days like this or is it just me ? Let’s talk about it for the next three hours.”