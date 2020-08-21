I’m Now Famous, I Can’t Walk Freely On Streets Anymore – Kaisha Speaks On Life After BBNaija

Evicted BBNaija 2020 housemate, Aisha Umaru alias Kaisha has spoken about her life experiences after she left the show and her future plans.

Kaisha recently had a question and answer session with media personality, Cute Kimani during which she made some revelations about her plans for the future.

When asked what has changed for her since she left the house, Kaisha revealed she has lost her freedom of moving around on the streets freely.

“Honestly, So much has changed! I used to walk on the streets without caring if anyone is looking but now I can’t. I’m Now Famous!!!”, she said.

https://twitter.com/kaishaofficial_/status/1296511660530728963

Talking about what plans she has in stock especially in the aspect of business, Kaisha said she would try going back to the studio as a professional musician. She also said aside pushing her skin care brand (Kaisha Luxury Skin Care), she wishes to go into acting.

Kaisha however said she would love to go with “whatever life brings” as she wouldn’t want to put herself into so much pressure.

https://twitter.com/kaishaofficial_/status/1296522663511433218

On which of the housemates she wants to win, Kaisha said she wants Dorathy to win.

https://twitter.com/kaishaofficial_/status/1296519394982531075

Finally, she debunked claims that she kissed Neo in the bathroom and also masturbated.