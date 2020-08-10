“I’m Hard To Earn” – Tiwa Savage Tells Man Who ‘Wants’ Her

Number one African bad girl, Tiwa Savage has replied one of her Twitter followers who ‘wants’ her.

The Twitter use, @SNanyome said Tiwa is his type but first he has to work and make money first before he shoots his shot.

He tweeted’ “My type is like tiwa savage , but How on earth when I am broke. First we work than we shoot hard.

My type like things and am aware of it, I can’t fight that”

Tiwa replied telling him that she is not hard to get but hard to earn. “Naw I’m not hard to get, I’m hard to earn Squinting face with tongue” she wrote.