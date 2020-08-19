If I Sell All My Wigs I Can Buy Land And Build A House – Ghana Actress, Efia Odo

Popular Ghanaian actress and OAP, Efia Odo has disclosed that all her wigs, if sold, would fetch her funds to buy a piece of land and build a new house.

She made the disclosure on Twitter to the amazement of her numerous followers on the platform.

She Wrote,

“If I sell all my wigs I can buy land and start building another house”.

Her disclosure actually got many of her fans and critics reacting as many gave their opinions on why keeping the fashion items is not a good financial decision, and some even jokingly said she is carrying a mansion on her head.