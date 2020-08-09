I’d Rather Be Single Than A Second Wife – Actress, Peju Johnson

Actress Peju Johnson says she would rather remain single than be the second wife.

She told Sunday Scoop, “It is better to be single than being a side chick or a second wife. I am more than just an option. I would rather be single than end up as someone’s option.”

Johnson also maintained that she still believes in true love. She said, “I am a believer that true love exists and I am ready to give it. When I am in love, I love with all my heart, though it scares men and they don’t always believe my love is real because they are used to getting fake love.

“So, they end up losing the real and true love. I am sure lots of women will support me on this. True love can still be found.”

Revealing her crush in the industry, the curvy role interpreter said, “I like Timini Egbuson. He is my new crush. I just saw him on television and liked him. Maybe it’s a case of love at first sight.”

The actress also maintained that being beautiful was not enough to be successful in Nollywood. She added, “I don’t think being beautiful is enough to succeed in Nollywood. One needs to really know how to act. Being talented is important and will help one become better. You cannot bank on just having a beautiful face.”