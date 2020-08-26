“I Was Inspired By Animal Sounds” – DJ Cuppy Reveals Inspiration Behind Her New Album

Disc Jockey and billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy has revealed that animal sounds inspired her debut album, “Original Copy”.

According to her, she visited her family’s farm in Epe, Lagos, where she recorded series of ambient and animal sound samples used in the album.

“I went back to my roots, where I am from; Epe and mixed with the locals for inspiration, I visited my family’s farm and recorded lots of ambient and animal sound samples. If you listen very carefully you can hear these in each track”, she revealed.

For the female DJ, the release of her debut music album is a dream come true.

In her words, “I am so proud that the album is now out. For me it’s not about numbers and statistics and charts. It’s about the fact that I was able to focus and actually achieve my dream of having an album,”

“So honestly, I’m already happy regardless of what happens. Nonetheless, I encourage everyone to join this journey and I hope they enjoy listening as much as I enjoyed making this album.”