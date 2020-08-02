“I Pray We All Learn How To Be Children Again” – Tiwa Savage

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwatope Savage, known professionally as Tiwa Savage has shared what she has learned by mere observing her son, Jamil.

According to the songstress, looking at her son made her to realize that children are kind, loving, and innocent, etc. However, their behaviour changes as they grow older as the world teaches them about jealousy, envy, hate and racism, etc.

She wrote:

“Just looking at my son and I realize how innocent he is, how kind he is, how loving he is, how honest he is, (although sometimes too brutally honest) how forging he is because he still cries to sleep in my bed even when I put him on time out, how great he is.

And then I see that as we grow older the world teaches us about jealousy, envy, hate racism, tribalism, sexism, all the isms, the world slowly starts to put limitations on us forces us to diff beliefs and fears, etc when we are born great. My prayer for us tonight is that we all learn how to be children again.”

See her post below;