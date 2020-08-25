I Lied That I Was A Stripper On National TV For Clout — #BBNaija’s Tuoyo Reveals

Big brother Naija 2029 contestant, Tuoyo Ideh has made a confession and let some things off his chest.

The fitness enthusiast revealed that he lied that he was a stripper on national just to chase clout and remain relevant for the BBNaija show.

Tuoyo shared a throwback video of when Ebuka introduced him to the show and asked what he does for a living, and he answered that he is a part time stripper., and tagged it false.

Tuoyo said that he is not a stripper, that he was making a fool of himself, and that we would be meet the real him soon.

“For over a year now I’ve been living a lie. Some people have advised me to go on with it but I fear for my mental health and my future so I’ve chosen to come out.

Big brother was my biggest shot at fame and nothing in the world could have stopped me from grabbing it with both hands but somehow I felt like I wasn’t enough and I needed to do more and BE more in order to stay relevant and to get some extra clout. I was desperate, the magnitude of the competition i was going for even made me more desperate so I attached a tag to myself – “I’m a Part-time Stripper” I said to the whole world. I got the hype I wanted but it was unsustainable, I couldn’t live up to it because actually that’s not who I am but because I have the body I tried to force it, to push if I could keep living the lie to make it become truth but the more I did, the more I regretted. I wasn’t deriving any pleasure and in fact I felt like I was making a fool of myself so I had to stop. And I’m here to say I’m sorry I lied, no one is perfect, my ultimate strategy has turned back to hurt my reputation and my brand.

My name is Tuoyo Ideh AND I AM NOT A STRIPPER. You’ll be meeting the REAL me very soon.

Cheers to a new beginning!! 🥂

#TuoyoRebranded #OpenLetter”

