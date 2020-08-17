I Decree Opening Of Churches On Weekdays In Lagos – Bishop Oyedepo Blows Hot

The presiding pastor of Living faith worldwide aka Winners chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has reacted to the decision of the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to keep churches in the state open only on Sundays.

Delivering a sermon at his church, Oyedepo wondered if the coronavirus is just a virus or an anti-church virus which allows other business to operate while having a restriction on churches alone.

Oyedepo Said:

“I also heard something very strange last night that Lagos churches opens only on Sundays. If I heard well, the markets open every day, public transport opens every day. Is Nigeria still a secular state? Churches in the north open everyday.

“My sincere advise to the authority is that please, review your stand. Since the SS3 students resumed, is there outbreak? The churches in Kano opens about two months now, is there any outbreak? Kogi opened earlier on, any outbreak? Before the church will turn to somebody’s pocket, it is time for God to act.

“We will keep on hearing from heaven the latest from this altar as God liveth. So I decree the opening of churches for all weekdays in Lagos. A woman said in Ota market, we that go to sell in the market are the ones who come to church to worship.

“I told you sometimes past that I hope this is not an anti-church virus? Not I hope, I said it is an anti-virus. An end has come to every form of assault against the church. Freedom of worship is restored to our nation, from the north to the south, from the east to the west.”