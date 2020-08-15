I Contracted COVID-19, I’ve Been ill And In Isolation — Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde recently left fans and followers in shock after she took to social media to reveal reveal that she tested positive for coronavirus.
The actress disclosed that she is in Isolation and now getting better. She added that she will share more details soon.
Part of her post reads ;
“Hello All, I know Must if you Have been Wondering where I’ve been. Well, i Contracted Covid. I have been ill , in Isolation and Now getting better.”
Omotola went on to reveal that she feels troubled on seeing the news of youths getting crushed to death by trailer. She plead with the governor to do something about it.
See her post below;
