“I Charge ₦5.7 Million For A Verse Now” – Rapper, Yung6ix Brags

Popular Nigerian rapper and label executive, Yung6ix has revealed the amount he charges to be featured on a song based on his current worth.

Going down memory lane in a recent post on his official Twitter page, Yung6ix stated that he charges $15,000 (₦5.7m) just for him to drop 16 bars on a track.

He also expressed disappointment over a journalist who wrote an article on why he thinks he should not be paid 1 million for a track years ago.

He tweeted… “This hit differently, can’t remember doing this interview but few years ago this same interviewer wrote a full article of why I shouldn’t be paid 1 million for a verse, so disappointed I may have considered him a friend at that time. Anyways it’s $15,000 dollars for a 16 now,”

https://twitter.com/Yung6ix/status/1290597587267883009