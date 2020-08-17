I Am Now Ready To Give Most Of My Income To The Poor And Expect Nothing In Return — Dele Momodu

Chief Dele Momodu has disclosed that he will give most of his earnings to the poor. He shared proof to show he has started doing that already.

The Ovation International CEO made it known that he isn’t doing it for any political position because he isn’t interested in any right now.

He shared screenshots of his beneficiaries thanking him for investing in them and he wrote:

“When JESUS said the rich should sell off their riches and offer to the poor, I now understand better. I feel so fulfilled and ready to give most of my income to the poor, expecting nothing but only PRAYERS in return, and will encourage my friends to join me… GOD HELP ME..”





