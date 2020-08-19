I Am Not The Father Of TBoss’ Daughter – Olakunke Churchill Debunks Rumour

Tonto Dike’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill has finally reacted to claims of being the father of reality show star, Tboss’ baby.

The businessman denied being the father of Tboss’ baby in an Instagram exchange with actor Uche Maduagwu.

Uche Maduagwu Wrote;

“@olakunlechurchill have been getting questions from fans asking if you are allegedly the biological father of Tboss’ baby, the BBNaija lady?”

Responding to the comment, Churchill wrote;

“I have seen people tag me severally to post like this, I am not the father of TBoss baby, people should just leave that woman alone, she is a great new mum of a beautiful baby, she is happy and doing great, haters should let her be”