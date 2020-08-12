How Nigerians Reacted After BBNaija’s Mercy Says She’s Too Busy To Sit At Home And Watch The Reality Show

The winner of the past Big Brother Naija reality show, Mercy Eke, caused a stir when she said in a video recording that she’s too busy, unlike those who sit at home to watch Big Brother.

She slammed those who are expecting her to support the new house mates.

“Are you mad?” She asked them.

She pointed out that she has a lot to do as opposed to sitting at home like others to watch the show that brought her to the limelight.

She added that she doesn’t know any of “those people” in the house and no one can force her to watch or support them.

Her statement rubbed people off the wrong way and they reacted.

Below are Twitter reactions below: